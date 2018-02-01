RT Machinery Ltd, based at Nether Winchendon, Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire is one of the latest turf machinery dealerships to join the Ventrac dealer network in the UK.

Rupert Price congratulates Richard Taylor on the appointment of RT Machinery as a Ventrac dealer

RT Machinery Ltd (RTM) was formed by managing director Richard Taylor back in 2001. An independent company, RTM's strengths lie in over 30 years of industry experience, a keen interest in machinery and a willingness to provide a quality service and value for money. The team consists of a group of dedicated and experienced staff who have a shared interest in sport, sports and fine turf machinery and customer satisfaction.

Commenting on the appointment, Richard Taylor said,

"Since Rupert Price launched his business just over a year ago, the Ventrac product has really begun to take off in the UK. It's a very well made piece of equipment, yet easy to work on. It's also very versatile because of the numerous attachments that can be mounted on it. We're now getting out there and showing potential customers just what it can do. Rupert has done a tremendous amount of groundwork in the past 12 months and it's certainly paying off as this industry is waking up to the potential of the multi-purpose machine."

Rupert Price, Managing Director of Price Turfcare, the UK and Ireland distributor of the Ventrac 4500 compact tractor, added,

"We've been steadily building our dealer network over the past year and only taking on reputable dealers who we believe will add value to the brand. We require our dealers to be pro-active, focussed on the product and capable of providing exceptional customer back-up and support. RTM certainly meet those requirements and we're delighted to welcome them to the Ventrac family."

Price Turfcare's current dealers are:

Frank Nicol Farm & Garden Machinery; Russell Group's Groundcare Divison; Cheshire Turf Machinery; John Osman; Lairds Grass Machinery; Fentons of Bourne; RT Machinery; Upson Mowers; MAB Groundscare Machinery; DJ Scott Garden Machinery; GA Groundcare and Devon Garden Machinery.