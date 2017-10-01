  1. See All
0 SCAG release the V-Ride 2

The new V-Ride 2 - announced on 24th September - has new features that exhibit their policy of continuous improvement and response to operator feedback, which combine to make SCAG such a successful machinery supplier.

The V-Ride is a stand-on machine; the compact machine size, ease of manouevering and clear view for the operator have lead to the V-Ride becoming increasingly popular for intricate mowing areas.

The Ride-on SCAG machines, because they are purpose-built for grasscutting, place the operator directly above the cutting deck, and one of the main features on the new V-Ride 2 is that the revised configuration of the stand-on deck follows the same concept, placing the operator nearer the centre of the machine.

Features on the machine are:

  • Wider stand-on platform
  • Increased operator comfort with a wider and deeper cushion to lean against.
  • Improved deck lift and adjustment facility
  • Wider control handles
  • New wider dashboard with Tiger-Eye electronic monitoring
  • Operator pad is removable for easy access to hydraulics
  • Increased diameter drive wheels
  • Four stowage brackets for easier trailer fixing
  • Replaceable front caster bracket assembly
  • 8 gallon fuel tank

Production has commenced - we will have the first machine in the UK on our stand - K090 - at Saltex, 1st / 2nd November at the NEC. For more information contact us as below.

To find your nearest dealer ring 01789 488450, email info@st-mach.com or look at our website www.st-mach.com

