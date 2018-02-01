SCH (Supplies) Ltd have recently designed and manufactured a bowser/pressure washing unit for a Local Authority.

The unit is fully road legal and features a 900 litre tank, baffled to minimise surge.

This special build version was designed with twin pumps - one is for normal water transfer for hanging basket and bed watering. Using this pump, the bowser can also be used for fire-fighting and first aid purposes.

The second pump converts the bowser to a pressure washer, with chemical injection facilities so the unit can be used for washing down and cleaning tasks.

The tank is fitted with a stop ballcock so that the unit can be left filling without supervision.

SCH can build many different sizes and configurations to suit our customers' exact needs.

For more information on this or any other products in the SCH range, please contact us on 01473 328272 email sales@schsupplies.co.uk or visit www.schsupplies.co.uk