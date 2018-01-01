BTME 2018 brings the first opportunity for UK Ground and Turf care dealers and end users to view the new generation of Kioti Mechron diesel K9 2400.

The homologated K9 2400 replaces the original 2210. Keeping the work horse characteristics the K9 2400 includes modern styling, a 10% increase of engine horsepower using a Kioti 3 cylinder engine, a 30% increase in braking performance. The new model incorporates a bed liner and optional cabin half doors. Stop start characteristics are also improved with changes to the design of the CVT clutch.

Operator comfort has been a major consideration throughout the design process. This is proven with amongst other features; Double wish bone shock absorbers for the front suspension to give additional strength and a smoother ride, a tilting steering wheel and high visibility digital dash consul, reduced vibration and noise.

Kioti Uk will also display 4 tractors from their wide range of high specification well designed Compact tractors. Each model will be equipped with a set of specialist wheels ideal for the majority of standard and speciality turf care applications.

Kioti Uk look forward to seeing you on their stand M1 in the main hall.