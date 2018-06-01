Small family business, Clearwater Pond & Lake Management, has earned the prestigious title of 2018 Otterbine Contractor of the Year.

Clearwater Pond & Lake Management owner, Tim Soane, holds the Otterbine Contractor of the Year Award plaque high in front of his favourite Otterbine installation at Colshaw Hall

The Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire-based team of four achieved the highest Otterbine sales figures by a considerable margin this year thanks to a passion for the brand, a drive to succeed, and support from Otterbine and its distributor Reesink Turfcare.

Clearwater owner, Tim Soane, says: "We are delighted to have won the award. It wasn't without hard work, but selling such great quality products really helps. I think when you believe in Otterbine as much as we do, you're half way towards being a successful contractor.

"A mention has to go out to Otterbine's Reg Varney, Reesink's Pete Newton, and Caroline Gilmore and Kevin Denton from the Reesink Parts department for all their support. We couldn't do it without their help - the latter especially, as they ensure we receive the correct orders on time."

When delivering high levels of customer service, Reesink's back-up support is another helping hand that is, Tim says, 'second-to-none': "Knowing help is always on hand gives us and our customers great peace of mind. Add the invaluable knowledge we gained from Otterbine water management and product training courses to that, and we can confidently deliver smooth projects from start to finish."

Reesink's National Sales Representative for Otterbine, Pete Newton, comments: "Clearwater is incredibly deserving of this year's award. It is a delight to work with them and reassuring to know how invested they are in the Otterbine brand. We hope our close partnership continues for many years to come."

Clearwater's highlight installation of year was at wedding venue Colshaw Hall in Over Peover, near Knutsford in Cheshire. Tim recalls: "The customer wanted a fountain in their lake for aesthetic reasons, providing a striking backdrop for wedding photographs. They have been delighted with the result. Then again, I haven't had a single customer who hasn't!"

As far as sales trends go, he notes: "The fountain units are always popular because they look so good. The bigger the better, they really capture the customers' attention."

For more information on Otterbine aerators and aerating fountains, call 01480 226800, email info@reesinkturfcare.co.uk, or visit www.reesinkturfcare.co.uk