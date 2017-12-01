A £330m state-of-the-art university is taking shape in Northampton, ready to open in 2018 with a floodlit all-weather pitch and three Multi-Use Games Areas for use by the community as well as students.

Northamptonshire civil engineering firm Prestige Civil & Sports has begun construction of the sports pitches at Northampton University's Waterside Campus using Zaun sports fencing.

The floodlit all-weather pitch measuring 108m by 71m is already complete, with 4.8m-high fencing for ball retention, Duo8 Sports Rebound to the bottom 3m and floodlight posts incorporated into the fencing.

Duo8 Super Rebound forms a robust play area that is highly durable, low maintenance and 'graffiti-proof', with great rebound properties similar to a wall and rubber inserts between panels and posts to keep 'rattle' during play to a minimum.

The new university will transform a 58-acre brownfield site along the River Nene into a vibrant cultural and social attraction, drawing in students and visitors from across the county and further afield.

Work on site began in 2015 and is now close to completion - the new campus opens its doors in September 2018 - with community focus at the heart of the design.

This includes commercial space, a hotel, leisure space and sustainable links to the town. A Grade II listed engine shed on the south of the campus has been converted into the home of the Students' Union and its sports, societies and services.

A multi-use sports dome - for netball, badminton, volleyball and basketball - two sports performance labs and teaching spaces are also part of the development.

Sports are offered free to all students - Northampton is one of only two universities in the country to offer this.