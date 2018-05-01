STIHL has expanded its range of high-performance VIKING mowers with the introduction of the MB 655 RS rear roller mower, ideal for landscapers and lawn care professionals.

Designed with ease of use in mind, the powerful Briggs and Stratton engine is simple to start thanks to the auto-choke mechanism, meaning the recoil starter rope only needs to be pulled once.

For further comfort, the latest offering from STIHL includes a single speed driven rear metal roller with robust drive mechanism for increased service life and minimal strain. The intuitive mono-comfort handlebar, with super soft grip, is adjustable to three different heights allowing users to find the most suitable setting.

Offering full flexibility, the desired cutting height can be precisely adjusted thanks to a sprung-loaded lever on the left-hand side of the housing, whilst the Blade Brake Clutch stops the blade when the mower is stationary. Meanwhile, the high-lift blades combined with the aerodynamic housing produce a strong air current that efficiently blows the grass cutting into the grass catcher box, even in wet conditions.

Thanks to the optimised design shape and air guide, the 70l box can be 100% filled, while the innovative two-part design ensures easy opening and emptying. Additionally, to reduce time between emptying, the catcher box features an integral level indicator to show when its full.

As well as being easy to use, STIHL has taken careful considerations when it comes to storage and maintenance, providing professionals with a durable and convenient solution. The body design for example allows for easy access and maintenance of working parts, such as drive cables, pulleys and the drive belt.

Designed with a foldable handlebar, the VIKING MB 655 RS lawn mower is easy to transport and convenient to store. The new petrol mower utilises large wheels with high quality ball bearings for easy running, while the tread pattern provides better traction, as well as allowing for easy cleaning. Additionally, the bumper strips offer additional protection when mowing next to walls and edges, and can be easily exchanged or replaced if they become marked or damaged to maintain a professional appearance at all times.

For more information please visit www.stihl.co.uk