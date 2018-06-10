STIHL has added to its range of high quality face and ear protective equipment with the introduction of its new bluetooth ear protectors with speakers.

The new Dynamic BT ear protectors come with built in speakers to help make work more enjoyable, and are perfect for ground based work such as mowing the lawn, grass trimming or hedge-cutting.

Compatible with most mobile phones and tablets, the new wireless ear protectors can be paired to the operator's device using either a Bluetooth 4.0 or AUX connection. To get connected even quicker, the headset features an easy to use three button interface. As well as being designed with high quality speakers, there is also a microphone built in, allowing professionals to take calls while on the go.

Although robust, the headset has been designed to be lightweight to help lower fatigue and promote movement, and the 38 hour battery life gives professionals days of running time before requiring a charge.

For more information on STIHL's extensive PPE range, please visit www.stihl.co.uk