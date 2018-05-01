Pitchcare attended a press event yesterday, to see the official launch of the new Ransomes® HM600 flail mower. The mower features heavy duty flail heads from the revered manufacturer, Müthing.

Building on the foundations of the Ransomes MP wide area mower platform, the HM600 features a powerful 65.2hp Kubota turbo diesel engine and has been developed to meet the expanding needs of grounds maintenance teams.

The HM600 has a cutting width of 3.2m (1.6m at front) with all mowers engaged, combining a high cutting capacity with exceptional productivity. In fact, the HM600 has the potential to save operators up to 21.5% on cost per each m2 cut over established less productive models.

The size and design of the HM600 brings new levels of versatility to flail mowing. It is superbly manoeuvrable, can turn fast and cut close to parkland furniture. The fingertip control of individual units makes trimming around obstacles easy. Operators can then fold up all units securely to transport easily between work areas and access confined sites. The unique combination of this versatility and productivity can eradicate the need for a second mowing team to travel to the same location.

"We have developed the HM600 to tackle some of the issues that grounds maintenance teams face such as extended cut cycles and an increase in the variation of topographies," Lee Kristensen, Ransomes Product Manager, said. "The HM600 features mulching technology from Müthing, ensuring a superior after-cut appearance, and an even spread of clippings even in wet conditions. The cutting units also feature rear rollers so the option to stripe sports pitches or finer turf is available."

This combination of technology from Ransomes and Müthing will allow users to produce a clean, fine, rolled finish for sports pitches, or make light work of routine cuts, leaving an even spread of mulched clippings. It is also able to tackle irregular cuts, bringing the lesser maintained areas back under control. The HM600 can visit one work site with the versatility to do it all, the productivity to do it fast and the technology for a superior finish.