The Altonwood Group, which owns and operates five golf courses across Surrey and Kent, has purchased a fleet of 60 E-Z-GO RXV golf cars to replace its existing fleet. Local dealer Ernest Doe & Sons Ltd. made the delivery.

The Altonwood Group portfolio includes the exclusive The Addington Golf Club in Surrey, the Surrey National Golf Club, Woldingham Golf Club and Godstone Golf Club, both also in Surrey, and Westerham Golf Club in Kent. The 60 golf cars will be distributed among all five golf courses.

Managing Director of the Altonwood Group Simon Hodsdon, commented on the investment. He said:

"The Group has made a significant six-figure investment in what is now our third fleet of E-Z-GO golf cars. Our golf clubs are flourishing, and this purchase is an acknowledgment of the success that we are enjoying both on the golf side of the business and our weddings and functions.

"We have been extremely happy with E-Z-GO over the years; we chose to purchase another fleet because the reliability and length of charge is unrivalled by anything else we have tried. We need the golf cars to go out on the course twice a day on one charge, and they easily manage to do this. It's a huge benefit to the golf courses that we run; the E-Z-GO vehicles are hands down the best on the market.

"The service we have received from our dealer Ernest Doe & Sons has been fantastic. We have utmost confidence in the support they provide us with, and the whole purchasing process has been efficient and simple. This obviously makes a big difference; it just provides us with peace of mind that we're being well looked after."

Paul Scarfe, Sales Representative at Ernest Doe & Sons Ltd, said:

"We are delighted that the Altonwood Group has purchased another fleet of E-Z-GO golf cars from us. We highly value our relationship with the company, and we always strive to go above and beyond for all of our customers. I am personally pleased to have been a part of this large investment for the group; I'm sure that the new golf cars will go a long way to ensuring that visitors to the respective golf courses are given a first-class experience."

The Altonwood Group opened its first course at Westerham in 1997 after former Crystal Palace Owner Ron Noades purchased the land to build a golf course. Part of the group's portfolio is The Addington Golf Club which was purchased in 2006, and is currently ranked 30th in England's top 100 golf courses.