The BIGGA Turf Management Exhibition returns this January, with more than 5,000 turf managers, greenkeepers, golf club owners and industry decision makers expected to head through the doors of the Harrogate Convention Centre.

One of the highlights of the exhibition will be the BIGGA Welcome Celebration sponsored by Textron Golf, where the winners of the prestigious BIGGA Awards will be revealed.

Presented by Naga Munchetty and featuring entertainment from stand-up comedian Ian Moore, the awards recognise the year's outstanding greenkeeping performances from association members.

The finalists of the BIGGA Awards 2018 are:

Championship Greenkeeping Performance of the Year

Adam Matthews and the team at Moor Allerton Golf Club (Leeds) for preparing and maintaining the course during the Clipper Logistics Championship 2017 EuroPro Tour event.

Frank Clarkson and the team at Dundonald Links Golf Club for preparing and maintaining the course during both the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open 2017 and the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open 2017.

Kenny Mackay and the team at The Wentworth Club for renovating and maintaining the course before and during the BMW PGA Championship 2017.

BIGGA Young Greenkeeper of the Year

Alistair Morrison, Greenkeeper, Durness Golf Club in Scotland

Angus Roberts, Greenkeeper, Roxburghe Hotel and Golf Course in Scotland

Carl Sharp, Greenkeeper, Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club in Surrey

BIGGA Greenkeeping Achievement of the Year

Andrew Brougham, Head Greenkeeper, Astbury Golf Club

Neil McLoughlin, Course Manager, Deeside Golf Club

Stuart Imeson, Head Greenkeeper, Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club

BIGGA Chief Executive Officer Jim Croxton said: "We were delighted to receive so many entries to the BIGGA Awards this year as it highlights that the hard work of our members is being recognised by those around them. When BIGGA members acknowledge the great work of their greenkeeping peers, it reminds me what a special association we are all a part of.

"It was incredibly difficult to choose these nine finalists from among the nominations we received. Each would be worthy winners, and all should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved.

"My thanks go once again to the great sponsors of these awards for their support, and I look forward to seeing you all at the BIGGA Welcome Celebration in Harrogate."

BTME runs from Tuesday 23 until Thursday 25 January 2018 and features more than 140 exhibitors across four halls of the Harrogate Convention Centre.

The BIGGA Welcome Celebration sponsored by Textron Golf takes place on Tuesday 23 January 2018 with a welcome reception from 5pm, before the event gets underway at 5.30pm.

This year also sees the return of the BTME smartphone app, upgraded for 2018 and available through the Apple Store and Google Play. The BTME 2018 app has a variety of features, such as a calendar of events, exhibitors list, map of the venue and food and drinks offers.

You can register online now for BTME or head to the BTME website for more information.