Nationally respected Countrywide Grounds Maintenance serves thousands of customers from 50 regional offices and has been leading the industry for over 25 years. With the challenge of keeping a vast range of environments looking their best all year round, the organisation has invested in the versatility of a Toro LT-F3000 triple flail mower.

This is a first-time Toro purchase for Countrywide Grounds Maintenance franchise owner Andrew Gilliar. Andrew explains that it feels like the machine has been perfectly designed to match his needs: "I've owned and operated mowers similar to this one for over 30 years, so there's not many models in the market I don't know, but it's the first time I've demo'd the Toro LT-F3000. During the demonstration I was amazed by the versatility of the machine, which made it stand apart from any others I've used."

He continues: "With such a diverse client list ranging from schools and councils to commercial estates, the LT-F3000 is designed to meet our current business needs. We needed a machine versatile enough to deliver a consistently good cut to sites of all shapes and sizes, regardless of grass type, grass length or weather conditions. This is what you get from the LT-F3000."

"It can deliver a 22-25mm cut on school playing fields and sports facilities and leave a nice finish with stripes. At the same time, the height of cut can be adjusted to suit longer rough cut grass sites, like council verges, industrial estates, or nature pathways. The latter can be cut on a cycle of 16 weeks, but the LT-F3000 will still cut through this grass easily and leave a good finish."

With the grounds of over 104 schools across Suffolk and Essex to maintain, the machines in Andrew's fleet must be able to keep up. The LT-F3000 certainly does that: it is in operation eight hours a day, five or six days a week.

Andrew says: "We have a team of three using the triple flail and they absolutely love it. It's comfortable and easy to maintain thanks to accessible service points. One operator said that ever since we invested in the mower, it's been even more of a pleasure to come to work."

When it comes to customer experience, Andrew's has been seamless: "We haven't come into contact with the aftersales service team yet as we've had no problems. Considering how quick and easy it was to order spare parts, plus the support we've had from Danny Lake [Reesink sales representative], I'm sure that Reesink would be there to help us should we ever need it," he says.

And with another LT-F3000 on order it's safe to say Countrywide's Toro purchase has been a first rate success, with the LT-F3000 proving itself as a versatile mower - the perfect match for a versatile company.

