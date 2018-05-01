Another season comes to a close with Man City coming out on top as many expected! A very impressive season from Liverpool's 'Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah who won the golden boot by scoring 32 goals, he also provided 10 assists to help him amass an impressive total of 303 points. Making him the seasons most valuable player to particpants in the 'Syngenta Instrata Elite League'!

Players from Man City and Spurs occupied the remainder of the top 5 positions and this was reflected in their final league positions of 1st and 3rd respectively. Chelsea's big money signing Alvaro Morata was slightly disappointing scoring only 11 goals in 31 appearances and leaving him with 122 points in the for the season. Midfielders again proved vital to the success of fantasy teams with Salah, Sterling, De Bruyne and Eriksen filling four of the top 5 spots.

Despite an improved performance from the Pitchcare team, our top placed finisher, Joe Fletcher could only manage 2127 points which left him in 38th place overall. Hopefully next season will see an improved performance and we can live up to early season expectations and claims!

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Manchester United's David De Gea won the golden glove (park the bus) with a remarkable 18 clean sheets and was therefore top scoring 'keeper' with 172 points.

Chelsea defenders again proved the way to go with Azpilicueta (175) and Alonso (165) outscoring all others in their position. The 3rd highest scoring defender was Nicolas Otamendi (156) who at £6.4 million proved a small bargain and will have been a popular option amongst fantasy managers.

Kevin De Bruyne (209) and Christian Eriksen (199) have again made the top scoring team along with Leicester's Riyad Mahrez (195) and overall top scorer Mohamed Salah. Raheem Sterling also made the fantasy team of the year with 229 points. Positive signs for England ahead of the World Cup this summer with 2 Englishmen, Harry 'He's one of our own' Kane (217) and Jamie Vardy's 'having a party' (183) finishing as the top 2 strikers in the league.