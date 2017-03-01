Getting Personal with Rob Sebbage

Rob Sebbage - family life, Karl Pilkington and dodgy tan lines.

Who are you? Rob Sebbage, Course Manager at Gatton Manor Golf Club.

Family status: Fiancé Claire and four children.

Who's your hero and why? My parents as they will do anything for their children.

What would you change about yourself? I would like to be able to say no a bit more.

What's been the highlight of your career so far? Becoming a Course Manager.

What are your pet peeves? Golfers using their putters to get the ball out of the hole - it really winds me up.

If you could go anywhere right now, where would it be? Australia.

What's the best part of your job? Being outside.

… and the worst? Dodgy tan lines in the summer.

Do you have a lifetime ambition? To one day understand Dr Brian Cox.

Favourite record, and why? Hurdy Gurdy Mushroom Man. It was my first LP.

Who would you choose to spend a romantic evening with? My very lovely Claire.

If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do? Buy a bigger house and book some holidays.

If you were to describe yourself as a musical instrument, what would you be and why? It would have to be a french accordion because I make a funny noise when you squeeze me.

Which three people, living or dead, would you invite to a dinner party? Ricky Gervais, Alan Partridge and Karl Pilkington.

If you could be anyone for a day, who would it be and why? The Superintendent at Augusta (to see what shock and awe is like).

Do you have any bad habits? I do have a love for burgers.

... or any good ones? I'm too honest.

Do you go to bed worrying about the next day's workload? I worry more about the weather.

What are you reading at the moment? I don't have time to read.

What's the best advice you have ever been given? Don't try and beat nature.

What's your favourite smell? Wet concrete.

What do you do in your spare time? Days out with the family.

What's the daftest work related question you have ever been asked? Will that salt burn the frost off the greens?

What's your favourite piece of kit? Dakota 410.

What three words would you use to describe yourself? Dedicated, passionate and loyal.

What talent would you like to have? I would love to have the ability to play the drums.

What law/legislation would you like to see introduced? Extended holiday entitlement.

Read for the full article on Rob and Gatton Manor Hotel and Golf Club here