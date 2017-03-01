     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Mansfield Sand Feb 2017
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

Getting Personal with Rob Sebbage

Rob Sebbage - family life, Karl Pilkington and dodgy tan lines.

Who are you? Rob Sebbage, Course Manager at Gatton Manor Golf Club.

Family status: Fiancé Claire and four children.

Who's your hero and why? My parents as they will do anything for their children.

What would you change about yourself? I would like to be able to say no a bit more.

What's been the highlight of your career so far? Becoming a Course Manager.

What are your pet peeves? Golfers using their putters to get the ball out of the hole - it really winds me up.

If you could go anywhere right now, where would it be? Australia.

What's the best part of your job? Being outside.

… and the worst? Dodgy tan lines in the summer.

Do you have a lifetime ambition? To one day understand Dr Brian Cox.

Favourite record, and why? Hurdy Gurdy Mushroom Man. It was my first LP.

Who would you choose to spend a romantic evening with? My very lovely Claire.

If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do? Buy a bigger house and book some holidays.

If you were to describe yourself as a musical instrument, what would you be and why? It would have to be a french accordion because I make a funny noise when you squeeze me.

Which three people, living or dead, would you invite to a dinner party? Ricky Gervais, Alan Partridge and Karl Pilkington.

If you could be anyone for a day, who would it be and why? The Superintendent at Augusta (to see what shock and awe is like).

Do you have any bad habits? I do have a love for burgers.

... or any good ones? I'm too honest.

Do you go to bed worrying about the next day's workload? I worry more about the weather.

What are you reading at the moment? I don't have time to read.

What's the best advice you have ever been given? Don't try and beat nature.

What's your favourite smell? Wet concrete.

What do you do in your spare time? Days out with the family.

What's the daftest work related question you have ever been asked? Will that salt burn the frost off the greens?

What's your favourite piece of kit? Dakota 410.

What three words would you use to describe yourself? Dedicated, passionate and loyal.

What talent would you like to have? I would love to have the ability to play the drums.

What law/legislation would you like to see introduced? Extended holiday entitlement.

Read for the full article on Rob and Gatton Manor Hotel and Golf Club here

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in People, and Golf on 6 Mar 2017

This article appeared in Pitchcare Magazine Issue 71 -

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com