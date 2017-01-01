Toro completes acquisition of German-based company

Toro acquire Regnerbau Calw GmbH, manufacturers of irrigation products under the Perrot brand.

Toro has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Regnerbau Calw GmbH, a privately held manufacturer of professional irrigation equipment. Toro previously announced that it entered into an agreement for the acquisition on Nov. 3, 2016, Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Althengstett, Germany, Regnerbau Calw GmbH manufactures a variety of irrigation products under the Perrot brand, including retractable sprinklers for sports fields, impact sprinklers and coupling systems for agricultural fields, and rain guns for industrial applications.

The long-distance casting range and fast rotation of Perrot's sports field sprinklers make them an ideal choice for maintaining both natural and synthetic turf on soccer, tennis, rugby, cricket, golf and equine venues.

