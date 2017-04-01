Two new Turf Maintenance Online Training Courses just launched!

Following on from the success of our first two online Turf Maintenance courses launched earlier this year - Bowls Green Maintenance and Cricket Pitch Maintenance (Spring & Summer) - we are delighted to add two further online courses to our portfolio; Winter Sports Pitch Maintenance (Rugby & Football) and Cricket Pitch Maintenance (Autumn & Winter).

These courses have been scrutinised by Lantra Awards for content and quality and are now accredited by this National Qualifications body.

Each of our Online courses gives an overview of the processes, machinery and equipment required to create and maintain a sport-specific, quality playing surface. Presentation is in the form of video tutorials and topics such as aeration, scarification, overseeding etc. are considered and demonstrated.

Each video tutorial is followed by a set of assessment questions, which must be correctly answered before the next tutorial can be accessed. Once all the video tutorials have been studied, and questions completed satisfactorily, the learner is eligible to apply for Lantra certification.

The tutorials are demonstrated and narrated by Alan Lewis, a highly respected Sports Surface Consultant.

Alan has an MSc in Sports Surface Technology, many years practical experience as a turf professional, and is a consultant to bodies such as Sport England.

As with the first two Online courses, these latest versions on Winter Sports Pitch Maintenance and Cricket Pitch Maintenance (Autummn & Winter) are supported by a comprehensive course manual (100 + pages), containing full colour images and line diagrams, together with month by month working diaries. These manuals are invaluable both during the training and as an ongoing reference resource once the course has been completed.

Some learners may wish to progress their learning by attending a half day session offering practical demonstration of some of the processes covered Online.

We are delighted to offer this training, which can be completed as and when convenient, in the learner's own time and environment.

