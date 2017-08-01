Arsenal Football Club's Emirates Stadium has become the first Premier League football venue to use 100 per cent renewable energy.

The club has teamed up with renewable specialist Octopus Energy, which has a network of solar farms, saving 2.3 million kilograms of carbon dioxide per year.

Emirates Stadium now has a water supply that is recycled, while all food waste is sent to an anaerobic digestion plant where it is turned into more energy for the club.

Ivan Gazidis, Arsenal FC chief executive, said: "It's important we all take steps in this area and I am pleased that we have switched to green energy."

"Green energy is at a tipping point," added Octopus chief executive Greg Jackson. "The technology to create electricity from renewable sources is now so efficient, that we can offer 'green' energy to our customers that is cheaper than many 'non green' tariffs."

Energy efficiency and sustainability are fast becoming key pillars of stadium construction and management.

Emirates Stadium is the second professional sports venue in London to go 100 per cent renewable.

Earlier this year, Lord's Cricket Ground became the first professional cricket ground to go 'green' as part of the sustainability strategy formulated by owner, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

