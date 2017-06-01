Paul Dyter, now 82, who joined Highspeed as an agent in June 1993, has decided that after 24 years' service, the time is right for him to retire.

Paul joined what was then Highspeed Lubricants, selling specialist oils and greases to golf courses in his area of south west England. Waste management services, workwear and wash area solutions followed and Paul developed good business for the company.

Paul became well known and liked by his customers and was instrumental in setting up the Course Care Cup in 1997 in the Wessex area covering parts of Hampshire, Wiltshire and the whole of Dorset. The purpose was to bring together secretaries and greenkeepers in a social event in the form of a match between the two groups. This has continued over the years with the support of Highspeed Group and has undoubtedly cemented relationships with customers. Acumen Waste, since its recent acquisition of Highspeed Group, is keen to lend support. Financial director Kris Sutton said: "The Course Care Cup is a great tradition and something we are very proud to continue with, offering sponsorship in support of this event. Paul Dyter served Highspeed well over a long period and we fully understand his decision to retire at this point. We wish him well."

Commenting on Paul's retirement, David Mears said: "Paul played an important part in developing business for the company over many years in his area. We would all like to record our thanks for his commitment and wish him well in his retirement."