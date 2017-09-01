Real Club Valderrama, host of the 1997 Ryder Cup, is the first golf club in Spain, and one of the first in Europe to purchase a fleet of the recently launched E-Z-GO ELiTE golf cars. Local dealer Greenmowers made the delivery.

Real Club Valderrama has purchased 40 E-Z-GO RXV ELiTE golf cars. The ELiTE series from E-Z-GO features Samsung SDI lithium batteries which require zero maintenance and comes with a five-year warranty. The new golf cars charge in half the time and require less out-of-wall power than leading lead acid competitors.

Javier Reviriego studied business administration and golf club management at Florida State University and has been the general manager at Valderrama for more than six years.

Commenting on the new fleet, Javier said: "Valderrama has been setting the benchmark for golf courses across Spain and Europe since the 1980s. It is important that we continue to be ahead of the game and provide the best possible quality for our members. We invested in the E-Z-GO ELiTE series as the Samsung lithium batteries are a huge step forward. It is a new era for golf cars, and we are proud to be amongst the first to offer the new technology on the course."

"We first started using E-Z-GO five years ago. We tried other golf cars, but the quality of the E-Z-GO vehicles was the best. I first heard about the new ELiTE series at the PGA show in Orlando earlier this year, and I knew Valderrama had to be the first to invest in the new technology. As a club, we are very environmentally conscious, so the fact that the new golf cars take half the time to charge saves us a lot in energy."

The batteries in the ELiTE vehicles are controlled by an advanced Battery Management System that monitors efficiency, temperature, state of charge and the health of the batteries. These batteries have been used to safely and reliably power electric cars, e-scooters and power tools, providing consistent performance that does not fade over time.

"The lighter batteries have significantly reduced the weight of the golf cars, which protects the turf on the course," Javier continued. "We spend a substantial amount of time and resources to present the best possible playing conditions, so this will certainly make a difference."

Javier Ramírez, Managing Director at Greenmowers said: "We are pleased to have sold the first fleet of E-Z-GO ELiTE golf cars to Real Club Valderrama. It is a prestigious course, and it is a great honour to provide the club with the new vehicles. Greenmowers has had a relationship with Valderrama since 2003, and we look forward to supporting it for many more years to come."

Find out more about E-Z-GO ELiTE Series vehicles: http://www.ezgo.com/Home/Golf/Fleet/ELiTE