Alun Hughes on a night in with his wife and a snooker table... one day!

Who are you? Alun Hughes, Head Greenkeeper at Blackwood Golf Club.

Family status: Married to Nicola with two children; Owain and Nia and a grandson Eli.

Who's your hero and why? My mother for bringing me and my brother up on her own.

What would you change about yourself? To lose two stone.

What's your guilty pleasure? Wine gums.

What's been the highlight of your career so far? Scoring 189 not out for Cefn Fforest cricket team in 1991.

What are your pet peeves? Players not raking bunkers and repairing pitchmarks - it's so selfish to other golfers and greenstaff.

If you could go anywhere right now, where would it be? Cardigan Bay or Cardiff City Stadium watching the Bluebirds hammer the Jacks (wishful thinking I know).

What's the best part of your job? Early mornings when nobody else is on the course and all you can hear is birdsong.

… and the worst? Leaking wet gear and machinery breakdowns.

Do you have a lifetime ambition? To have a full size snooker table in my house. Unfortunately, my wife doesn't share this ambition.

Favourite record, and why? Down in the Tube Station at Midnight by the Jam - great memories and fantastic songwriting.

Who would you choose to spend a romantic evening with? Obviously my wife Nicola!!

If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do? Give a third to both children and have a few ciders.

If you were to describe yourself as a musical instrument, what would you be and why? Bass guitar - I'm quite deep at times.

Which three people, living or dead, would you invite to a dinner party? My Grancher George, my uncle Graham and my grandson Eli because, unfortunately, they never had the chance to meet and they would love him.

If you could be anyone for a day, who would it be and why? Ballesteros, it must be unbelievable to have that much talent.

Do you have any bad habits? Cider.

... or any good ones? Timekeeping, I hate being late.

Do you go to bed worrying about the next day's workload? No, I actually look forward going into work.

What are you reading at the moment? Ian Poulter's autobiography.

What's the best advice you have ever been given? Keep off the Strongbow.

What's your favourite smell? Bacon frying.

What do you do in your spare time? Play golf.

What's the daftest work related question you have ever been asked? Would having more staff mean you could do more on the course?

What's your favourite piece of kit? Toro greens mower.

What three words would you use to describe yourself? Impatient, loyal and stubborn.

What talent would you like to have? Have the ability to putt.

What law would you like to see introduced? Life should mean life.

