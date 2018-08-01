Fast, powerful and brilliantly handy grass shears by Makita UK have proved to be an invaluable addition to the greenkeepers kit at Chipping Sodbury Golf Club, Bristol.

The club has recently had several new revetted bunkers installed on The Beaufort Course. These are a common feature on a vast number of courses across the British Isles where the embankment of the bunker is faced with masonry, or other material such as sods, placed on top of each other to create a layered effect that helps to fortify the bunker. It was advised that a traditional line trimmer could not be used to maintain the edge of the bunkers as in doing so would risk damaging the face of the bunkers. An alternative needed to be sought and following a demonstration of the Makita 18v LXT Grass Shears, Head Greenkeeper John Keenaghan purchased two of the units to help keep the revetted bunkers in tip-top condition to remain in-keeping with the rest of the beautifully manicured parkland course.

John Keenaghan says: "These Makita grass shears do a fantastic job and are exactly what we were looking for. We will be recommending them to fellow greenkeepers that have revetted bunkers."

The Beaufort Course, designed by Fred Hawtree, was opened in 1971 and subsequent maturing, development and care has achieved a superb course which presents a challenge to all levels of golfer. Chipping Sodbury Golf Club is situated in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty at the foot of the Cotswold Hills and adjacent to the historic, characterful 17th century market town of Chipping Sodbury.

Makita's latest offering of the 18v grass shears is the DUM604Z. The shear has a double blade action, a cutting width of 160mm, and a 3-stage cutting height adjustment from 15-25mm for really fine work. With an ergonomically designed soft grip handle and light in weight at just 1.8kg, including the battery, user comfort is guaranteed while low noise emissions will ensure Sunday morning peace and quiet. This model is available as a body only machine and a compatible hedge trimmer attachment is also available that has a tool-less blade change.

The Makita cordless grass shears can be seen in action at the golf club in this video https://youtu.be/arP1DsAa2Jc

For more news and product information about Makita UK please visit www.makitauk.com