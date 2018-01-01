Ramside Hall Hotel and Golf Club in Durham is to invest £200,000 restoring and upgrading bunkers at its championship Prince Bishops' golf course.

The 8th green

The course has over 80 bunkers and the restoration work will focus on upgrading 40 by installing new technologies to improve drainage and protect against the effects of flooding and adverse weather.

Roger Shaw, courses manager at Ramside Estates, said: "After 20 years of play, the drainage systems in our Prince Bishops' bunkers have begun to struggle and need renovating.

"This is going to be the biggest bunker renovation project I've undertaken in over 30-years of greenkeeping and promises to deliver exceptional improvements in the way our bunkers play and handle wet weather."

Ramside is investing in bunker liner Capillary Concrete, an innovative Swedish product used at some of the world's best golf resorts, including Ryder Cup venue Gleneagles, which has the financial backing of LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam, to upgrade bunker drainage and prevent wash-outs in bad weather.

The concrete is inserted into the lining of a bunker and is able to drain enormous amounts of moisture through a capillary action while retaining enough moisture in the sand to leave it consistently playable and evenly spread.

The bunker renovations are the latest phase in a multi-million pound programme of investment that has seen Ramside build a second 18-hole championship course, an all-weather synthetic short game practice facility, a second practice putting green and a new storage shelter for 36 buggies.

Helen Roseberry, director of golf at Ramside Hall Hotel and Golf Cub, said: "It was clear to us that the bunkers needed new technology to withstand the weather and match the quality course conditions golfers enjoy when they tee up at Ramside.

"Today's golf market is increasingly competitive and golf course owners have to look at ways to improve their facilities and deliver an outstanding experience for members and visitors."

This article first appeared on Greenkeeping Magazine