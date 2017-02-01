Toro asks turf professionals to name new product

Toro is entering the final development phase of a revolutionary turf maintenance machine and is asking turf professionals to help give it a name.

"We know what it does, we just don't know what to call it," said Noah Wahl, Marketing Manager at Toro, an Executive Member of the Asian Golf Industry Federation.

The entry period began at last week's Golf Industry Show (GIS) in Orlando and will continue for several months.

The product, code-named Project Delta for the change it is sure to deliver to the industry, brings a new level of simplicity, versatility and efficiency to maintenance tasks that have long been considered cumbersome, difficult and inefficient.

A prototype was on display at the Toro booth during GIS. During the show, Toro invited attendees to submit their suggested name at www.toro.com/nameit

The website will remain active until April 30 - the final day of the entry period.

The grand prize winner will receive a trip - including airfare, three nights' lodging, a show admission pass, and a US$500 Visa gift card - to either the Golf Industry Show (February 3-8, 2018) in San Antonio, Texas, or the Sports Turf Managers Association Conference (January 16-19, 2018) in Fort Worth, Texas.

The winner will also have the unique opportunity to help Toro launch the new machine.

"Project Delta was designed and built based on the evolving needs and requirements of today's turf professionals," added Wahl. "Knowing this, we believe there's no group of people better equipped to give the product its official name."

For more information and the full terms and conditions of the naming contest - www.toro.com/nameit

The winning entry will be selected based on creativity, suitability for the product and compatibility with the Toro brand.

